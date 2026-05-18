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12 dead, many injured in collision between truck and container in Maharashtras Palghar

12 dead, many injured in collision between truck and container in Maharashtra’s Palghar

According to sources, more than 100 people from Bapugaon of Dahanu Tehsil were going in a truck to attend an engagement event when the accident occurred.

(Image: Video grab/IANS)

New Delhi: A truck and a container collided on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Monday. At least 12 people in the truck died on the spot, while about 25 people were seriously injured. According to sources, more than 100 people from Bapugaon of Dahanu Tehsil were going in a truck to attend an engagement event when the truck collided head-on with a container coming from the front near Dhanivari village of Palghar district.

The collision was so powerful that both the truck and the container overturned on the road. The truck was completely damaged in the accident. As a result, many people sitting in the truck were crushed under it. Among the dead and injured are women and small children.

As soon as the incident was reported, local people and highway police reached the spot. With the help of people, the injured trapped in the truck were pulled out and immediately admitted to Casa Sub-District Hospital.

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