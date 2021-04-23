Mumbai: At least 12 COVID patients were charred to death after a fire broke out at Vijay Vallabh Covid Care hospital in Virar West on Friday morning. The fire broke out inside the ICU ward of the hospital, where 17 patients were admitted. A short circuit is believed to have caused the fire at 3:15 AM today. The situation is said to be under control now. Also Read - Virat Kohli Signs Riyan Parag's Bat, RCB Skipper's MS Dhoni-Like Gesture Goes Viral After Bangalore Beat Rajasthan in IPL 2021 | SEE PIC

As per the reports, the patients' identity could not be ascertained as they were charred beyond recognition.

12 patients have died in the fire at Vasai Covid hospital: Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation
— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

The incident comes a day after 22 people lost their lives due to low oxygen supply after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra.

According to Nashik district collector Suraj Mandhare, the supply was interrupted after leakage in one of the storage tankers at the hospital.

The incident caused the oxygen supply to be disrupted for 30 minutes. According to an NDTV report, all those who died in the incident were on ventilators and required constant supply of oxygen.

The tragic incidents came at a time when India is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Earlier on Thursday, the number of daily coronavirus cases in India hit a record high after the country reported over 3.14 lakh new infections, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,59,30,965. The death toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities yesterday.