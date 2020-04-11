New Delhi: Amid concerns over how to revive the economy once the lockdown is lifted, the government is reportedly considering amending a 1948 law, to allow longer shifts in factories in a bid to help them cope with fewer workers and higher demand during the ongoing lockdown period. Also Read - 32 Million Livelihoods at Risk, Economy to Shrink 20% if Lockdown Continues in India Till Mid-May

The government, according to reports, is looking at amending the Factories Act, 1948. Section 51 of the Act mandates that 'no adult worker shall be required or allowed to work in a factory for more than forty-eight hours in any week.'

As such, the government is said to be looking at changing the current eight hours a day, six days a week system to 12 hours a day and six days a week.

The proposal is said to currently be under ‘serious’ and ‘active’ consideration. With the feeling that ‘exceptional times demand exceptional measures,’ the government is pushing for changing the existing system to the proposed one. The government also feels that the amendment would also ensure that workers are paid more and also ensure lesser physical movement.

While factory workers are already entitled to overtime, the factories act limits such overtime to a maximum of 120 hours over three months.

The ongoging 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, is scheduled to end on April 14. However, there have been indications in recent days that with the number of coronavirus cases rising in the country everyday, the lockdown could be extended at least till the month-end.

Three state governments-Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan respectively-have already extended lockdown in their respective states by two weeks.