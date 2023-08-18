Home

12 Percent Of Sitting Rajya Sabha MPs Are Billionaires, Highest From Telangana, AP: Report

As per the report, the total assets of seven billionaire MPs from Telangana is Rs 5,596 crore, while assets of 11 MPs from Andhra Pradesh are worth Rs 3,823 crore.

New Delhi: Around 12 percent of sitting Rajya Sabha MPs are billionaires with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh leading the list with highest percentage of such parliamentarians. According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch (NEW), which analysed the criminal, financial and other background details of 225 out of 233 Rajya Sabha MPs, 5 out of 11 parliamentarians from Andhra Pradesh (45 percent), and 3 out of 7 MPs (43 percent) from Telangana, have declared assets worth over Rs 100 crore.

In other states, 3 (16 percent) out of 19 MPs from Maharashtra, 1 (33 percent) out of 3 MPs from Delhi, 2 (29 percent) out of 7 MPs from Punjab, 1 (20 percent) out of 5 MPs from Haryana and 2 (18 percent) out of 11 MPs from Madhya Pradesh have declared assets worth more than Rs 100 crore, the watchdog’s report reveals.

As per the report, the total assets of seven billionaire MPs from Telangana is Rs 5,596 crore, while assets of 11 MPs from Andhra Pradesh are worth Rs 3,823 crore, and 30 MPs analysed from Uttar Pradesh have total assets worth Rs 1,941 crore.

The report also revealed that 75 out of the 225 sitting Rajya Sabha MPs (33 percent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 41 MPs (around 18 percent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, including two MPs who have declared murder cases (section 302 of the Indian Penal Code), against them.

According to the report, four MPs have criminal cases related to crimes against women, including Congress MP from Rajasthan, K C Venugopal, who has declared a rape case against him.

About 23 (27 per cent) out of 85 Rajya Sabha MPs from BJP, 12 (40 per cent) out of 30 MPs from Congress, 4 (31 per cent) out of 13 MPs from AITC, 5 (83 per cent) out of 6 MPs from RJD, 4 (80 per cent) out of 5 MPs from CPI(M), 3 (30 per cent) out of 10 MPs from AAP, 3 (33 per cent) out of 9 MPs from YSRCP, and 2 (67 per cent) out of 3 Rajya Sabha MPs from the NCP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

(With PTI inputs)

