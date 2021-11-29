New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session on Monday suspended 12 of its members, including Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Trinamool MP Dola Sen, for the remaining part of the current session. The action has been taken against them for indiscipline in the monsoon session of the house, the ruckus the Upper House witnessed on the last day of the session.Also Read - Amidst Sloganeering And Protests By Opposition, Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day

Apart from Priyanka Chaturvedi and Dona Sen, MPs who have been suspended on Monday are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Congress's Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI's Binoy Viswam, TMC's Shanta Chhetri and Shiv Sena's Anil Desai.

The last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament witnessed a ruckus in the Upper House while opposition MPs claimed they were attacked by marshals who were not part of Parliament security. The government's report on the ruckus states that a male marshal was choked by CPM MP Elamaran Kareem while a female marshal of the Rajya Sabha was assaulted by Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam, Congress MPs. The report was submitted to the Rajya Sabha chairman after the House was suspended for the season.

The suspension notice issued of the first day of the Winter Session said: “That this House takes cognisance and strongly condemns the utter disregard to the authority of the Chai, complete abuse of rules of the House persistently thereby wilfully obstructing the business of House through their unprecedented acts of misconduct, contemptuous, unruly and violent behaviour and intentional attacks on security personnel on the last day of 254th Session of Rajya Sabha (Monsoon Session) i.e, 11th August 2021 thereby lowering the dignity of and bringing disrepute to the August House by the following members and resolves, for above compelling reasons, to suspend these members from the service of the House for the remainder of the 255th session under rule 256 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha.”