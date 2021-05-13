New Delhi: The Union Ministry on Thursday said that the trend of Covid-19 cases is showing plateauing again. “12 states have more than 1 lakh active cases while 8 states have over 50,000 cases,” the ministry says. The ministry further added that 187 districts have shown a continued decline in cases since last 2 weeks. Also Read - SC Directs Delhi, Haryana, UP to Provide Dry Ration, Transport to Stranded Migrants During Lockdown