12 Years of Modi Govt: How Direct Benefit Transfer, Jan Dhan blocked corruption in welfare schemes

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has brought millions of Indians into the formal banking system.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/12-years-of-modi-govt-how-direct-benefit-transfer-jan-dhan-blocked-corruption-in-welfare-schemes-8441114/ Copy

12 Years of Modi Govt: How Direct Benefit Transfer, Jan Dhan blocked corruption in welfare schemes | Image: AI

12 Years of Modi Govt: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on June 7 completed 12 years in office under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During these 12 years, India has witnessed and undergone major transformation, with the poor and needy people remaining the focus of the government. The Modi government, in the last 12 years, has taken several initiatives, including Jan Dhan accounts, Direct Benefit Transfers, Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission and Ayushman Bharat Scheme. These initiatives have been introduced to provide people with dignity, opportunity and an improved quality of life.

The BJP government, under the leadership of PM Modi, has been working for the poor and has introduced over 200 schemes in the last 12 years for the welfare of over 140 crore countrymen.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

The PMJDY scheme has connected a significant portion of the population to the banking ecosystem. There are over 54 crore accounts with total deposits of around Rs 2.39 lakh crore, marking a 15-fold increase since the scheme was introduced. This has been a major success in rural and semi-rural areas, with over 66 percent of accounts coming from these regions, specially from women.

The World Bank also noted India’s achievement, saying that it achieved its financial inclusion goals in just six years.

Interestingly, PM-Jan Dhan Yojna along with JAM Trinity became the largest financial inclusion scheme in the world.

Key Highlights

PMJDY with JAM Trinity has become the world’s largest financial inclusion program.

The government’s JAM system makes sure that government benefits are directly transferred to beneficiaries. The middlemen role’s end via Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT).

It has also boosted transparency and reduced corruption. PMJDY with JAM Trinity connected millions of poor households to the country’s economy.

Over 54 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened, with total deposits of around Rs 2.39 lakh crore.

The government removed around 10 crore fake beneficiaries from government welfare databases. This also prevented Rs 2.75 lakh crore from reaching ineligible individuals.

In Delhi, there are over 65 lakh Jan Dhan accounts with deposits of over Rs 3,114 crore.

Over 2.59 lakh women have benefited from PMJY in Delhi only.

Digital Payments and UPI Growth