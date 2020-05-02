New Delhi: Total COVID-19 cases at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion, based in East Delhi, have risen to 122, after 68 more jawans were tested positive for the infection. So far, the overall infections have in the CRPF have reached 127, including 1 recovery and 1 death, the central armed forces said in a statement on Saturday. Also Read - Six More CRPF Personnel From Delhi-based Battalion Test Positive For COVID-19, Total Tally at 52

Notably, the test results of 100 other jawans are still awaited.

On Friday, 12 more personnel from this Delhi-based battalion tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, official said. All the personnel suffering from the viral infection were admitted to various hospitals in the national capital, he said.

Prior to this, a 55-year-old sub-inspector rank official had died due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday witnessed the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 2,293 fresh infections. The total number of coronavirus cases across the country reached 37,336 while the death toll rose to 1,218. The country witnessed seventy-one COVID-19 casualties in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, the Narendra Modi-led government had announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended by 2 more weeks till May 17 along with some relaxations in green and orange zones. x