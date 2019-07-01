New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Monday, stated that Pakistan violated the ceasefire 1248 times across the Line of Control (LoC) in the last six months.

Responding to a question by BJP leader Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Singh also informed that four Army jawans were killed in these ceasefire violations (CFVs) by Pakistan.

Giving details of the ceasefire violations, the Union Minister said,”203 ceasefire violations took place in January, 215 in February, 267 in March, 234 in April, 221 in May and 108 in June.”

“1248 ceasefire violations done by Pakistan in last six months along the LoC and four Indian jawans lost their lives in the violations,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says in reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/OZNmDBby4t — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

He added,”All violations of ceasefire and infiltration are taken up with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate level through the established mechanism of hotlines, flag meeting, Directorate Generals of Military Operations talks as well as diplomatic channels between the two countries.”

If reports are to be believed, the first three months of 2019 saw a rise in ceasefire violations. However, during the next three months, the number of ceasefire violations dropped.

Last year, Jammu and Kashmir had recorded 2,936 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan—the highest in the past 15 years with an average of eight cases daily—in which 61 people were killed and over 250 injured.

In 2017, 971 cases of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops were reported wherein 31 people—12 civilians and 19 security forces personnel—were killed and 151 suffered injures.