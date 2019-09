New Delhi: As many as 13 people were killed on Friday in a collision between a bus and a camper vehicle on Jaisalmer – Jodhpur Road near Dhadhaniya village in Jodhpur, stated news agency ANI.

All the eight people who were injured in the accident have been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur. Police are present at the spot. An investigation in the case is underway.