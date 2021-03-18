Gurugram: In a horrific incident, a 13-month-old baby girl was mercilessly assaulted by her 15-year-old caretaker in Sector 56 of Haryana’s Gurugram and is currently battling for life in a hospital with four rib fractures and injuries in her pancreas, kidney, liver and spleen. The juvenile caretaker has been detained by police and a case has also been registered against the toddler’s parents under Section 75 (cruelty to a child) of the Juvenile Justice Act for employing a minor as a domestic help. Also Read - Gurugram Woman Befriends Man on Dating App, He Rapes Her On Pretext of Marriage

As per reports, the juvenile help said that she accidentally dropped the baby while picking her up and when it began crying she was not able to calm and stop the crying. Following which, she got irritated and allegedly kicked and punched the toddler, inflicting serious injuries. The juvenile nanny has now been sent to an observation home in Faridabad. The incident allegedly happened when the couple, went to the market leaving their daughter with the nanny and on returning an hour later they found the baby screaming in pain.

According to the police, the juvenile nanny was hired three months ago and she used to visit their apartment for a few hours every day and was paid a salary of Rs 9,000 per month. Police commissioner KK Rao said, "The help has confessed to the crime but as the family had hired a minor, we have registered a case against them under Juvenile Justice Act at Sector 56 police station on Wednesday."

SHO of Sector 56 police station, Pawan Kumar said that they received a complaint on Tuesday night following which a case was registered against the minor. He said, “The parents in their statement told us that they had hired a girl through their cook from Sector 53. She used to live there with her father and stepmother. On Monday, the toddler’s parents went to buy groceries and asked the help to take care of the toddler as she was sleeping.”

The police further said that the couple had CCTV cameras installed in the drawing room, dining area, kitchen and outside the house but the incident took place inside a bedroom and was not captured on camera. The parents informed the police that the doctors have conducted several tests and said that the toddler had received severe injuries all over her body.