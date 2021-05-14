Panaji: At least 13 more patients lost their lives at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to lack of oxygen supply, the state advocate general informed the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday. This comes a day after 15 Covid-patients succumbed to the infection. On Wednesday, 20 patients died while a day before 26 people lost their lives due to oxygen shortage. Also Read - What is Ivermectin, the FDA-Approved Drug That Goa Recommended to All Above 18?

Notably, the Goa bench of Bombay HC has been hearing a bunch of petitions which have alleged mismanagement in the state government efforts to tackle the pandemic.

Reacting to the series of deaths, the Court said it expects "the state administration to find out ways and means to overcome these logistical issues, so that, precious life is not lost on account of any deficiencies in the matter of supply of oxygen to the patients".

“We also direct the Central Government to ensure that the allotted quota is made available to the State at the earliest,” a division bench comprising Justices Nitin Sambre and Mahesh Sonak said.

The Goa government had earlier informed the court that logistical issues, especially delay caused due to “manoeuvering the tractor which carries the trolleys of oxygen and in connecting the cylinders to the manifold”.

“We were explained that during this process there was some interruption, which resulted in fall of pressure in the supply lines of oxygen to the patients. It was pointed out that it is basically on account of these factors some casualties may have taken place,” the Court said in its order.

In the last 24 hours, 2,491 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 63 died of the infection in Goa. With this, the coastal state’s caseload has risen to 1,30,130 and the toll has reached 1,937.

The count of recoveries rose to 95,240, after 2,266 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day. The state is now left with 32,953 active cases. Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,30,130, new cases 2,491, death toll 1,937, discharged 95,240, active cases 32,953, samples tested till date 7,40,931.