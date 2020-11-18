New Delhi: A total of 13 ministers of the 15-member newly sworn-in Bihar cabinet are crorepatis and the average assents of these leaders 3.93 crore, said Bihar Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Also Read - Bihar Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: CM Nitish Keeps Home, Tarkishore Gets Finance | Full List

Of those 14 ministers, whose affidavits were analysed, 13 are crorepatis and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its six MLAs is on top position followed by five from JD-U and one each of HAM and VIP, they said. Also Read - Nitish Kumar Says he is Missing Sushil Modi in His New Cabinet

Out of 14 ministers, two are women. Also Read - BJP's Decision Not To Field Sushil Modi as Deputy CM, Says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

The elections watchdogs said the finding was based on an analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 14 Ministers, submitted before the October-November Assembly elections.

“The average assets of 14 ministers analysed is Rs 3.93 crores,” the report mentions.

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Mewa Lal Choudhary from Tarapur constituency with assets worth Rs 12.31 crores while the minister with the lowest declared total assets is Ashok Chaudhary ex-member of Bihar Legislative Council with assets worth Rs 72.89 lakhs.

A total of 8 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Mukesh Sahani of Simri Bakhtiarpur constituency with Rs 1.54 crores of liabilities.

Four ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th and 12th standard while 10 ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

A total of six ministers have declared their age to be between 41-50 years while eight ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 75 years.

The NDA secured 125 of the 243 seats in Assembly elections, defeating its key rival Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, CPI-MLL, CPI-M, and CPI.