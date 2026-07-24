13 people killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti as car gets buried in landslide

At least 13 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district after a landslide buried a passenger car traveling from Kullu to Pangi.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/13-people-killed-in-himachal-pradeshs-lahaul-spiti-as-car-gets-buried-in-landslide-8482926/ Copy

Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti landslide (Image: X.com)

Shmila: In a shocking development from Himachal Pradesh, 13 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti as car a gets buried in landslide. As per initial reports, the Tata Sumo vehicle was traveling from Kullu to Pangi when rocks started to fall on it and the vehicle got buried. The landslide struck near Kahu-du Nala on the Udaipur-Killar route in Himachal’s Lahaul-Spiti district. Initial reports indicate that 10 to 12 people were on board the affected vehicle. As per reports, a police rescue team dispatched to the scene has successfully saved one injured individual.

Yellow alert issued for heavy rains in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh

The Shimla Met Office on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh till July 28. The forecast comes even as three persons were injured, and 12 more houses were damaged in the Boh Valley of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district amid overnight rain.

Watch:

Heartbreaking news from Himachal Pradesh. Tata Sumo carrying passengers was completely crushed after being hit by a massive landslide Official confirmation is still awaited, but initial reports suggest up to 10 people may have lost their lives. Praying for everyone affected. pic.twitter.com/WITJI9UYLA — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) July 24, 2026

With this, the total number of houses damaged in the valley has climbed to 18. Six houses were washed away in a downpour on Tuesday.

Weather alert for Himachal Pradesh

The meteorological department warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Kullu districts over Wednesday and Thursday. A cloudburst triggered flash floods and massive debris flows in Sapedi and Garun villages of the valley on Tuesday, with Lam village also staring at similar situation.

Also read: Monsoon heavy rain alert: Red Alert issued in Himachal, Brahmaputra swells in Assam as fresh floods hit Arunachal | Key updates

Several routes leading to the villages have been affected. A total of 13 pucca houses and five kutcha houses have been damaged in the rain, and three persons have been injured. Nine cowsheds have also been damaged.

Three buffaloes, four cows, one bull and one sheep died, officials said. According to reports, residents heard a loud blast-like sound from the hills moments before a powerful torrent of water, mud and boulders rushed downhill.

Timely evacuation of residents is believed to have prevented any loss of life. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spoke over the phone with Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa and took feedback on the situation following cloudburst incident.

(With inputs from agencies)