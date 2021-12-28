Bilaspur: Amid rising cases of Omicron, 13 students of a school in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh were on Tuesday tested COVID positive. As per the updates from the Medical Officer, Zonal Hospital Bilaspur, the infected students are undergoing treatment.Also Read - Night Curfew in Karnataka From Today: Check Full List of Exemptions For Hotels, Service Providers

The development comes two day after the state reported its first case of Omicron in Mandi district. The new coronavirus variant was found in a 45-year-old asymptomatic woman, who was tested positive for COVID-19 on December 12.

Her RT-PCR test was conducted at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital and she came positive for the new variant.

A resident of Lower Khaliar in Mandi, the woman had arrived in India from Canada on December 3 and was home isolated for 14 days and after that, her sample was sent on December 18 for genome sequencing to the NCDC in New Delhi to ascertain whether it is Omicron.

The report from Delhi that came on Sunday confirmed she had been infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19. However, the woman has recovered now, testing negative on December 24.