Ranchi: As many as 13 students were brutally thrashed with wooden canes by a school teacher in Jharkhand's Gumla, following which students had to be hospitalised. The students of class 6 were beaten and locked up inside a classroom of the school. All the 13 injured students were admitted to a health centre where doctors are attending to them, reported India Today.

The teacher, identified as Vikas Siril of Saint Michael's school in Gumla, was angered when Class 6 students refused to dance upon his orders. The students informed the principal but to no avail. Rather, the principal ordered the teacher to beat up the students.

TEACHERS BEHAVING LIKE ANIMALS: PARENTS

The irked parents took to the streets and protested against the school. The parents said that things had gone beyond toleration as teachers were behaving as 'animals', compromising the future of their wards.

Similar incidents have been reported in the past as well. After the teacher’s assault, the parents lodged a complaint with the local police station. The Station House Officer, Ashutosh Singh, said that he had received applications from 13 students. He added that the matter was being probed and based on the outcome of the investigation, further action would be taken.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint from the parents, Block Development Officer Shishir Kumar Singh also constituted a team to investigate the matter. He assured the parents that action would be taken based on the report.