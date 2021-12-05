New Delhi: In a tragic incident, nearly 13 civilians were killed in a firing incident in Mon district of Nagaland. The incident took place last night, Superintendent of Police Imnalensa confirmed, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity. Condemning the incident, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that a high-level Special Investigative Team will probe it. He also appealed for peace from all sections of society. “The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High-level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections”, he tweeted.Also Read - Nagaland Cop Launches 'Call your cop' Mobile App For Citizens | Deets Inside

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton promised that justice will be delivered. "Oting's (Mon) disturbing and tragic incident in which civilians were killed will be thoroughly investigated and justice will be served. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. In the wake of the tragedy, I urge peace from everyone!" he tweeted.

The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 5, 2021

Where and how did the incident take place?

The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine on Saturday evening.

The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving inputs on the movement of militants of Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K).

‘Incident And Its Aftermatch Highly Regretted’, Says Army

Issuing a statement Army said, “Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted”.

“The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,” the statement further read.

It added, “security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident, and a soldier died.”

Home Minister Assures SIT Probe

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the killing and said a high-level Special Investigation Team has been constituted by the state government to thoroughly probe the incident.

“Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families”, tweeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah.