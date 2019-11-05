New Delhi: As many as 138 labourers and workers hailing from West Bengal, who had gone to Jammu and Kashmir to earn a living, were brought back to Kolkata from Srinagar on Monday in view of the recent terror attack, stated news agency ANI on Monday.

The terror attack which took place on October 29 had claimed the lives of five labourers who were also from West Bengal. They died in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the labourers were brought back by the West Bengal government after which the state minister Firhad Hakim, as quoted by news agency ANI, said,”West Bengal Government has brought them back. We have arranged buses which will take them to their homes.” Of the total labourers who reached Kolkata by Jammu Tawi Express, 133 are from West Bengal and five are from Assam, added news agency ANI.

The Mayor of Kolkata and Minister-incharge Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Firhad Hakim also said that buses have been arranged for the workers and labourers to take them to their homes in their respective districts. Further, Hakim said that the family members of the laourers were concerned about them, as per news agency ANI.

When media persons asked if the labourers who had returned will get employed, Hakim responded that they will have prospects of employment since they had gone to Kashmir for seasonal work.