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14-day curfew in this city: Police limit vehicle use, impose ban on these activities starting tonight – Check restrictions

The Pune administration has imposed 14-day restrictions across the city from the night of May 26, banning public gatherings.

Published date india.com Updated: May 26, 2026 5:02 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
pune curfew
14-day curfew in this city: Police limit vehicle use, impose ban on these activities starting tonight – Check restrictions | Iamge: X

14-day Pune Curfew: The district administration has imposed strict restrictions across Pune for 14 days starting from May 26, prohibiting public gatherings and several related activities. As per the order, events including protests, marches, meetings and public events will not be allowed during the 14-day period.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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