Home

News

14-day curfew in this city: Police limit vehicle use, impose ban on these activities starting tonight – Check restrictions

14-day curfew in this city: Police limit vehicle use, impose ban on these activities starting tonight – Check restrictions

The Pune administration has imposed 14-day restrictions across the city from the night of May 26, banning public gatherings.

14-day curfew in this city: Police limit vehicle use, impose ban on these activities starting tonight – Check restrictions | Iamge: X

14-day Pune Curfew: The district administration has imposed strict restrictions across Pune for 14 days starting from May 26, prohibiting public gatherings and several related activities. As per the order, events including protests, marches, meetings and public events will not be allowed during the 14-day period.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.