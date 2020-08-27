New Delhi: The mandatory quarantine period of 14 days on arrival remains unchanged for NRI students who will be flying from Gulf countries to Kerala for NEET 2020, scheduled to be held on September 13, a Khaleejtimes report said. Going by this, the candidates will have to reach Kerala by August 31 to complete their stipulated quarantine time. Also Read - Unlock 4: States Will Have Ease Movement Restrictions For JEE, NEET

However, this will not be possible for many candidates who will write their JEE 2020 papers in their own countries, as JEE has abroad centres. For students who have not arrived in Kerala 'early enough' will remain in home quarantine whenever they arrive. "On the day of the exams, students shall follow a sanitised corridor to reach their exam centres," the report said. These candidates will have to inform the exam centre in-charge that they have not completed their quarantine so that they can be assigned a separate classroom for writing the exams. There should be a large signboard clearly mentioning which classroom is assigned for them so that other candidates do not mix with them.

This will be separate from the classroom allotted to candidates with mild symptoms.

Those who won’t stay in the state for 14 days will not be allowed to visit any place in Kerala.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered that Vande Bharat Mission flights will prioritise these passengers ahead of the exams.