14 firefighters injured after major fire erupts at Jodhpur chemical factory

The fire broke out around 5:30 pm at the factory in the Ganesh Nagar area. The premises were locked at the time, but chemicals stored in drums inside caught fire, triggering a series of explosions that hampered firefighting operations, officials said.

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New Delhi: At least 14 fire department personnel were injured — eight of them seriously — while battling a major fire at a handicrafts factory here on Wednesday evening, with drums of inflammable chemicals stored at the facility going up in flames — triggering multiple explosions.

The fire was reported around 5.30 pm. The factory — located in Ganesh Nagar area — was locked at the time, but chemicals stored in drums inside the premises caught fire, triggering a series of explosions that made firefighting operations difficult, officials said.

Ten fire tenders from different stations were rushed to the spot after the blaze was reported. A team of around 35 fire personnel was deployed to contain the fire. During the operation, a stone reportedly fell from the factory’s roof onto a chemical drum, causing an explosion that left 14 firefighters with burn injuries.

The injured personnel were initially taken to AIIMS Jodhpur. Two were discharged after receiving primary treatment. As AIIMS does not have a dedicated burn unit, the remaining 12 injured firefighters were provided initial treatment before being referred to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer Jalaj Ghasia said fire broke out at a handicraft factory and 10 fire tenders were immediately deployed from different fire stations.

Explosions from chemical drums inside the factory repeatedly hampered efforts to bring the blaze under control.

Police Commissioner Anshuman Bhomia said flammable chemicals and thinner were being used at the factory. Authorities are investigating the ownership of the premises and the manner in which the chemicals were stored.

He said of the 12 referred to MG Hospital, eight have suffered burn injuries above 50 per cent and are in serious condition.

Investigation has been initiated into the matter to ascertain the ownership of the factory and permission regarding storing of such highly flammable chemical on the premises, he added.

The factory was reportedly being operated in a residential area. As a precaution, residents of nearby houses were evacuated to safer locations. Several surrounding houses are also suspected to have suffered damage due to the intense flames.

The district collector and police commissioner visited the hospital after the incident and took stock of the condition of the injured firefighters.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern over the incident and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

(With PTI Inputs)