14 Men Linked To Banned Group PFI Get Death Sentence In Murder Case Of BJP Leader Ranjith Sreenivasan

A Kerala court has sentenced 15 Popular Front Of India (PFI) workers to death in the murder of BJP state leader Ranjith Sreenivasan, who was killed in front of his family in December 2021. The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District judge V G Sreedevi. The prosecution had sought the maximum sentence for the convicts, saying that they were a “trained killer squad” and the cruel and diabolical manner in which the victim was killed in front of his mother, infant, and wife brings it within the ambit of the “rarest of the rarest” of crimes.

The convicted are Naizam, Ajmal, Anoop, Muhammed Aslam, Salam Ponnad, Abdul Kalam, Safarudheen, Munshad, Jaseeb Raja, Navas, Shemeer, Naseer, Zakeer Hussain, Shaji Poovathungal and Shamnas Ashraf.

Ranjith, a BJP state committee member and OBC Morcha state secretary, was hacked to death on December 19, 2021. A group of armed men barged into his house and hacked him to death in front of his wife, mother and younger daughter.