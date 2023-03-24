Home

14 Opposition Parties Move Supreme Court Over ‘Misuse’ Of Central Agencies, Hearing On April 5

The opposition members alleged that cases against leaders are frequently dropped or buried once they join the BJP.

New Delhi: Fourteen opposition parties on Friday approached the Supreme Court, alleging the misuse of central investigating agencies by the government. The opposition parties alleged that the Central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been targeting only opponents of the BJP. They also said cases against leaders are frequently dropped or buried once they join the BJP.

However, the BJP denied these charges, saying the agencies function independently.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court agreed to list for hearing on April 5 a plea by 14 opposition parties, led by the Congress, alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against political opponents.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the opposition parties such as the DMK, RJD, Bharat Rashtra Samiti and the Trinamool Congress, and said the plea would be taken up for hearing on April 5.

The parties are seeking pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

“Ninety five per cent cases are against opposition leaders. We are asking for pre-arrest guidelines and post-arrest guidelines,” Singhvi said.

“We will list it on April 5,” said the bench also comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala.

The 14 parties that have filed the case in the Supreme Court include Congress, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Janata Dal-United, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), National Conference, Nationalist Congress Party, the Left and the DMK.

Prior to this, nine other opposition leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging “misuse of central agencies” amid the war of words over the arrest of Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.

