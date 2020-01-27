New Delhi: At least 14 trains were delayed by several hours due to low visibility and other operational reasons, in the Northern Railway region on Monday. Moreover, flight operations have also been affected.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 11 degrees Celsius and the maximum was likely to hover around 21 degrees. The Met forecasts overcast condition with light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on the day was ‘ very poor’, despite the light breeze, blowing since Friday.

In Anand Vihar area, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 371 , while in Rohini it was 391, both falls in ‘very poor’ category.