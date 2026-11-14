14-year-old girl alleges rape, forced abortion by Congress MLA in Ranchi, booked under POCSO; BJP seeks arrest

A 14-year-old Adivasi girl has accused a Congress MLA in Jharkhand of sexual assault, forced domestic work and abortion. An FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act, while the BJP has demanded the legislator's immediate arrest.

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14-year-old girl alleges rape, forced abortion by Congress MLA in Ranchi, booked under POCSO; BJP seeks arrest(AI/representational)

An FIR has been registered against a Congress MLA in Jharkhand under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a 14-year-old Adivasi girl accused him of sexual assault at his official residence in Ranchi. The complaint also includes allegations of physical abuse, forced domestic work and a forced abortion.

The case has triggered a political controversy in the state, with the BJP demanding the immediate arrest of the legislator and questioning the Congress leadership over its response.

According to the police, the complaint was filed at Dhurwa Police Station in Ranchi. The minor, who belongs to Simdega district, alleged that she was brought to Ranchi by the MLA’s family in May this year on the promise that she would be admitted to a school.

However, she claimed that she was not sent to school and was instead made to work as domestic help at the legislator’s official residence.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that the MLA sexually assaulted her on August 5. She further claimed that she was threatened and pressured to remain silent. The complaint also alleges that she was forced to undergo an abortion after becoming pregnant.

Who is the Congress MLA?

The accused legislator has been identified as Bhushan Bara, the Congress MLA from Simdega. He has rejected the allegations and described them as a political conspiracy. Bara claimed that former Congress leaders who are now associated with the Opposition were trying to damage his reputation. He said senior Congress leaders had been informed about the matter and had asked him to cooperate with the investigation.

The MLA maintained that he was ready to face the investigation and that the truth would come out. He also questioned the delay in the complaint, claiming that the girl had left his residence several months earlier.

According to reports, police have also initiated procedures for the girl’s medical examination and recording her statement before a magistrate. The case has been reported under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

BJP demands immediate arrest, attacks Congress

Jharkhand BJP president Aditya Sahu termed the allegations shameful and demanded the immediate arrest of Bhushan Bara. He also called for proper security arrangements for the minor and her family.

Sahu questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over their silence on the matter. He asked why the party leadership had not taken action against its MLA despite the seriousness of the allegations.

He also challenged Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to clarify their position, asking whether the government would ensure a fair investigation or protect its political ally.

The BJP leader warned that his party would launch a statewide protest if the MLA was not arrested and the girl’s safety was not guaranteed.

BJP workers also staged protests and surrounded a police station in Ranchi, demanding action against the legislator.

Congress responds

The Congress has also responded to the controversy. Party spokesperson Rakesh Sinha told The Indian Express that the registration of an FIR does not establish the allegations and said the possibility of a political conspiracy could not be ruled out.

However, he described the matter as sensitive and said the party would wait for the investigation. He also indicated that the MLA could face expulsion if the investigation revealed adverse findings against him.