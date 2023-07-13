Home

14-year-old girl raped in Maharashtra, 3 arrested

Based on the victim’s statement, the police have registered a case and arrested three persons, including a woman. The minor girl and the accused belong to the same locality.

Mumbai: A shocking case of rape involving a 14-year-old girl has come to light in Maharashtra’s Mira Bhayandar. Based on the victim’s statement, the police have registered a case and arrested three persons, including a woman. The minor girl and the accused belong to the same locality.

According to the police, the accused woman, identified as Pooja Yadav, lured the victim to the house of another accused named Srikant Yadav, where she was threatened and raped by him. A few days later, Pooja took the victim to the house of a third accused, identified as Milan Yadav, in the Bhayandar area, where the victim girl was subjected to multiple instances of rape.

The accused individuals also threatened the minor with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Based on the girl’s complaint, the police at the Kashimira police station, have registered a case under sections 376, 376(2)(n), 109, 114 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Maharashtra | A case of rape of a 14-year-old minor girl came was reported in Kashimira police station adjacent to Mumbai. Based on the statement of the victim girl, the police registered a case against three people under IPC sections 376, 376(2)(n), 109, 114 & POCSO Act. The… — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

The police are investigating the case from all angles, considering the involvement of the woman and the fact that she lured the minor girl. They are also looking into whether the accused woman targeted other girls in the locality.

Further investigation is currently underway.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, a man was arrested for sexually assaulting the 10-year-old daughter of his live-in partner in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar. According to the police, the incidents occurred in the Asalpha locality, where the accused used to reside with his partner and her two daughters. The accused man had assaulted the minor girl on multiple occasions under the pretext of playing a game.

The abuse came to light when the minor confided in her aunt, who then approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused man.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offence), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The investigation into the matter is currently underway.

