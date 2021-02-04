Karbi Anglong: A hearty feast turned disastrous in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district as 145 people were admitted to a hospital due to suspected food poisoning after having biryani at a government function. Notably, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, was also present at the event. Apart from the CM, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present at the programme held in the Diphu Medical College on Tuesday, said he had fallen ill after having the food but he is fine now. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Cooks Spicy Mushroom Biryani at Tamil Nadu Village, Video Goes Viral | Watch

At the event, Sonowal inaugurated the academic session of the MBBS course at the medical college and around 8,000 people who attended it were served packed biryani. The health minister said at a press conference in Guwahati that 145 people were admitted to hospital since Tuesday night and 28 of them were discharged. He said that 117 people are still under treatment and they are all doing fine.

Sarma said that he also had food from the “same kitchen and no doubt, I too suffered from stomach upset but am fine now”.

Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner NG Chandra Dhwaja Singha said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the circumstances leading to the incident.

One person who attended the event died at a hospital on Tuesday night but it was yet to be ascertained whether food poisoning was the cause of his death, he said. Food samples were collected and sent for testing. Those who were admitted to the hospital complained of abdominal pain and vomiting.

(With PTI inputs)