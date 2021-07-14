New Delhi: The Indian Army on Wednesday said that 147 more women officers were granted Permanent Commission (PC), taking total PC granted to 424 out of 615 officers considered. Giving further details, the Indian Army added that the results of few women officers were withheld for administrative reasons and awaiting the outcome of clarification petition filed by UOI in the Supreme Court.Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2021: UP Health Minister Makes Big Statement After Supreme Court Issues Notice To Yogi Govt

The Indian Army further added that consequent to the judgment of the Supreme Court for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) to Women Officers in Indian Army, a Special Number 5 Selection Board was constituted for screening women officers in September 2020 and results were declared in November 2020.

"Further, in March 2021, the Supreme Court had directed to re-consider some cases of Women Officers who were not granted PC by laying down revised parameters for grant of PC," it added.

It said that the women officers were re-considered as per directions of the Supreme Court and fresh results have now been de-classified. “Consequently, 147 more Women Officers are being granted PC, taking the total PC granted to 424 out of the 615 officers considered. Results of few Women Officers have been withheld for administrative reasons and awaiting outcome of the clarification petition filed by the UOI in the Supreme Court,” it added.

It also added that the women officers granted PC would undergo special training courses and challenging military assignments to empower them for higher leadership roles in the Indian Army. “A batch of 33 Women Officers has already successfully completed the Mid Level Tactical Orientation Course from Army War College Mhow recently,” it added.