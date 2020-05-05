New Delhi: Amid coronavirus lockdown, the Narendra Modi-led government is planning to bring back around 14,800 Indian nationals stranded in 12 countries. The government would operate 64 special flights to repatriate Indians from 12 countries —the UAE, the UK, the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. Also Read - Massive Global TV Audience Would Help Cricket Survive Financial Crisis: Ali Bacher Backs Matches in Empty Stadiums

Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express would operate these special flights from May 7 to 13. The government is expected to run more repatriation flights after May 13.

Speaking to PTI, official said that India is likely to conduct 10 flights to the UAE, seven flights each to the US and the UK, five to Saudi Arabia, five to Singapore and two flights to Qatar.