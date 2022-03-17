New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that at least 15-20 Indians are still stranded in conflict-hit Ukraine and they are waiting to be evacuated. However, the MEA said that the evacuation flights under Operation Ganga “are not over as yet”.Also Read - WHO Delays Review of Russia's Sputnik V COVID Vaccine Amid Ukraine Invasion

"We are providing all possible assistance to these people. Some people are still in Kherson. Operation Ganga is not over and we are helping all those who wish to be evacuated," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by NDTV.

As the war in Ukraine intensified, the Indian embassy in the country started a registration drive for Indians in January, and some 20,000 Indians – mostly students – had registered.

In the meantime, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said more than half of the students were in universities in eastern Ukraine that borders Russia.

He further added that despite the government efforts, a large majority of students decided to stay back in Ukraine.

“Despite our efforts, however, a large majority of students continued staying in Ukraine. We must understand their predicament in this regard. There was a natural reluctance to leave educational institutions, which would affect their studies,” the minister had said in a statement to parliament on Wednesday.

It must be noted that the Central government has so far evacuated thousands of stranded Indians from Ukraine’s cities – Kyiv, Kharkiv and others. For the evacuation purpose, Russia and Ukraine had allowed a humanitarian corridor for their exit following India’s intense diplomatic engagement with the two countries.