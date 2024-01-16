15.92 Lakh New Workers Enrolled Under ESIC Social Security In November 2023

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members has been 3.17 lakh in November 2023.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

ESIC Social Security Umbrella: The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 15.92 lakh new employees have been added in the month of November 2023.

Around 20,830 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme in the month of November 2023, thus ensuring coverage to more workers.

Data evidently reveals that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 15.92 lakh employees added during the month, 7.47 lakh employees amounting to 47% of the total registrations are up to the age group of 25 years.

The data shows that a total of 58 transgender employees have also been registered under the ESI Scheme in the month of November 2023. It shows that ESIC is committed to delivering its benefits to every section of the society.

