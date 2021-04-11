Mumbai: In a bid to control the alarming rise of cornavirus, a total lockdown for up to 15-day is expected to be imposed in Maharashtra soon. CM Uddhav Thackeray is expected to take a final decision on the same after holding a meeting with the task force later in the day. Earlier on Saturday, CM Thackeray, in the 2.5 hour-long meeting, requested leaders to sign off on a total shutdown as it was ‘seemingly the only option’. “By prioritising the health of the people of the state, I appeal to all party leaders, to extend their full cooperation to the decisions taken by the state government. I am speaking to people across various sectors. Yesterday, I spoke to directors of private hospitals. Everyone is ready to co-operate with the Government. The opinions of the members of the task force are also being considered”, the Chief Minister stated. Also Read - Hyderabad And Outskirts Report 70 Clusters Amid Soaring COVID Cases In Telangana: Report

BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, however, asserted that the saffron party is not against lockdown but there should be a proper plan before going ahead. “Though no formal decision on a lockdown has arrived at the all-party meeting, the chief minister appears to be in favour of a strict lockdown,” state BJP president Chandrakant Patil told reporters after the virtual meeting, which discussed the COVID-19 situation in the state for over two hours.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on the other hand, said he would hold a meeting on Monday on working out a financial package for the sections whose livelihood will be impacted, his colleague Ashok Chavan said the “nature, scope and duration of the lockdownwill be finalised soon”.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 55,411 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 309 fatalities, taking the tally to 33,43,951 and the toll to 57,638. A total of 53,005 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 27,48,153. State Congress president Nana Patole has blamed the rise in coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra on the ‘poor supply’ of vaccines.