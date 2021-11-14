New Delhi: The gruesome attack on the convoy of Viplav Tripathi, the commanding officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, in Manipur’s Singhat was ‘well-planned’ and executed by 15 heavily armed militants, an initial probe revealed on Sunday. Yesterday, in the fresh eruption of militant violence in the border state, Tripathi a colonel rank officer, his wife, six-year-old son besides four personnel of the paramilitary force—three Quick Reaction Team (QRT) jawans and a driver died in the ambush, perpetrated months before the 2022 Assembly elections in Manipur.Also Read - Attackers Came From Myanmar Border, Operation Launched to Nab Culprits: Manipur CM on Ambush

The militants attacked the convoy when the officer along with his family members was going to supervise a civic action programme in Churachandpur bordering Myanmar, which shares around 400 km unfenced border with Manipur.

Speaking to News-18, sources said that it is not easy to believe that two proscribed militant organisations —People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) were not aware of the presence of Tripathi’s son and his wife in the targeted convoy. Notably, PLA and MNPF have claimed responsibility for the attack that took place at 11:30 AM on Saturday. This is the first time, the militants in the northeast have killed the family members of a security force official. Also Read - Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Announces First List of Its Candidates | Details Here

Manipur has over 40 outlawed insurgent groups, a large majority of them lying low following their signing of separate suspension of operation agreements with the government. In 2015, 20 para-military personnel were killed in an attack by terrorists in Manipur, after which the Army had launched a surgical strike on their camps.

PM Modi, Amit Shah And Other Condemn The Dastardly Attack

Condemning the attack, PM Modi had tweeted,”I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness.”

“Anguished over a cowardly attack on Assam Riffles convoy in Manipur. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands firmly with our valiant security forces. The sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go in vain,” Home Minister Shah wrote on Twitter.

Besides, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen P.C. Nair and many other also strongly condemned the attack.

“The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur, is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon,” Rajnath Singh said.

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, who had last week appealed to the militants to come to the negotiation table to sort out their demands, if any, said in a tweet: “Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice.”