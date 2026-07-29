15 kg gold, Rs 20 crore cash recovered from former government bus driver’s home in Birbhum, West Bengal

According to a report, police sources stated that they recovered approximately 15 kg of gold biscuits and Rs 20 crore in cash—packed into a total of 35 sacks—from the home of a former government bus driver.

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New Delhi: Instances of corruption are being reported now and then, and the extent of the cases doesn’t fail to surprise or shock as it might be perceived. Here we tell you about a similar case being reported from Birbhum, West Bengal, where the police discovered something inside an ordinary-looking house that left them completely dumbfounded. The scale of the discovery was so massive that it took them five heavy tin trunks, five cash-counting machines, and several hours to process the haul.

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15 kg of gold and Rs 20 crore in cash recovered

According to a report by the Indian Express, police sources stated that they recovered approximately 15 kg of gold biscuits and Rs 20 crore in cash—packed into a total of 35 sacks—from the home of Minar Mandal. Mandal is a former government bus driver and the brother-in-law of stone trader Tulu Mandal. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Minar’s house in the Deucha area late Tuesday night (July 28, 2026). The raid was part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to the stone trade.

Gold, cash stashed in trunks

Faced with stacks of currency notes and unaccounted-for gold, the police quickly requisitioned five note-counting machines. The process of counting the cash continued for hours. To gather the entire haul, the police requisitioned five large, heavy iron chests. Amidst this, the question arose: where did a bus driver acquire such a massive amount of cash and gold?

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Incident linked to illicit dealings of the stone industry: Police

According to the police, the incident is linked to the illicit dealings of the stone industry. Tulu Mandal’s agency was responsible for collecting taxes at entry points for the stone industry across three districts. While Rs 83 crore was expected to be deposited into the government treasury monthly, only Rs 2–5 crore was reported. The proceeds of this massive siphoning were stashed away inside 35 sacks. The police have pledged to investigate this egregious case of corruption, examining both the source of the cash and gold and potential financial irregularities.