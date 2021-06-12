Lakshadweep: Saying that the sedition case against filmmaker Aisha Sultana false and unjustified, over 15 BJP leaders and workers in Lakshadweep, led by the general secretary Abdul Hameed Mullipuzha, have tendered their resignation from the party. “You’ve filed a false and unjustified complaint against Chetlath sister. We convey our strong objection and submit our resignations,” State Secretary Abdul Hameed Mullipuzha said in a statement to ANI. Also Read - 'Will Restore Article 370 in J&K if Voted to Power', Congress' Digvijaya to Pakistani Journalist in Alleged Clubhouse Chat

The development comes after Aisha Sultana was booked by the Lakshadweep Police on sedition charges on June 10 after a complaint was filed by BJP’s Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader. The complainant had in the statement claimed that Sultana spread false news about the spread of Covid-19 in the Union Territory during a TV debate. Also Read - Mukul Roy Is Our Son, He Has Returned Home, says Mamata Banerjee After Ex Aide's Ghar Wapsi

On the other hand, Sulthana on Friday said that she will keep fighting for her native land and her voice will “grow louder” from now on. Also Read - 'Unless I Can be Teleported': Abhijit Mukherjee, Late President Pranab Mukherjee's Son, on Joining TMC

15 Lakshadweep BJP leaders and workers resigned over sedition FIR against filmmaker Aisha Sultana. You've filed a false & unjustified complaint against Chetlath sister. We convey our strong objection and submit our resignations: State secy Abdul Hameed Mullipuzha — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

“I did not raise my voice for the land just so that I will lose my strength when they attempt to weaken me. From now my voice will only grow louder,” she wrote on Facebook.

According to the FIR lodged by Kavaratti police, a case under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal code has been registered against the filmmaker.

“The BJP leader who filed the case hails from Lakshadweep. While he betrays his native land, I will keep fighting for it. It is the betrayers who will find themselves alone tomorrow,” she said in her post.

Khader, in his complaint, said that Sulthana, during a debate in a Malayalam TV channel, had alleged that the Central government used biological weapons for the spread of COVID-19 in Lakshadweep.

“Now to the people of Lakshadweep: The sea protects you and you protect it in return.What the betrayers have and what we don’t is fear,” Sulthana said in the post.

Moreover, the BJP leader, in his complaint, has alleged that Sulthana’s was an anti-national act, which tarnished the “patriotic image” of the central government and sought action against her.