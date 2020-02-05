New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the setting up of a Trust which will look after the construction of the Ram Temple. The Cabinet has cleared a scheme for the building of the temple, the PM said. Here are 10 things you must know about the Trust.

1. The construction is likely to begin from April 2 — on the occasion of Ram Navami.

2. There will be 15 members in the Trust. One member will be from the Dalit community.

3. As Union home minister Amit Shah had earlier said in an interview, no BJP member will be there in the Trust.

4. As the government will not spend any money on this project, the expenditure will be borne through crowdfunding. VHP had earlier said that all Ram bhakts will be approached for contribution.

5. About 67-acre land has been allotted for the temple.

6. Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas head Nritya Gopal Das is likely to head the Trust.

7. It will be an independent body and will take all its decision freely.

8. UP government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said the land is in Dhannipur village in Ayodhya on the Lucknow highway, about 18 kilometres from the district headquarters.

9. The government had several names for the top post including that of Nritya Gopal Das, Champat Rai, Ram Lalla’s ‘friend’ Triloki Nath Pandey etc.

10. Security of Nritya Gopal Das was enhanced recently in a possible hint of a major role.