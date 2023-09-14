15 Sep Last Date To Submit Nominations For Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar; Link Inside

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: The Ministry of Women and Child Development organises Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar (PMRBP) every year to celebrate the energy, determination, ability, zeal, and enthusiasm of the country’s children. Any child who is an Indian Citizen and residing in India and is not exceeding 18 years (as of the last date of receipt of application/nomination).

The last date for submission of the nomination on the National Awards Portal i.e., on https://awards.gov.in

About The Award

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar formerly called the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement, is India’s highest civilian honour for children, awarded annually by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The award has two categories: Bal Shakti Puraskar, awarded to Indian citizens under the age of 18 for outstanding achievement in innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts and culture, bravery, or sports, and Bal Kalyan Puraskar, to individuals or organisations that have made outstanding contributions in child development, child protection, or child welfare.

Ministry Of Women And Child Development

The Bal Kalyan Puraskar, previously the National Child Welfare Awards, was instituted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 1979, and the Bal Shakti Puraskar, previously the National Child Award, was instituted by the NGO Indian Council for Child Welfare in 1996. In 2018, the two awards were renamed and combined into the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, which is administered by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Conferred By The President Of India

It is conferred by the President of India in the week preceding Republic Day, 26 January, in the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Previously, the awards were conferred on Children’s Day. The awardees take part in the Republic Day parade.

What Does Award Consist Of

The award includes a medal, a cash prize, a citation, and a certificate. Children who win the Bal Shakti Puraskar also receive book vouchers and participate in the Republic Day Parade. Besides, eligible children are also presented with a specified reservation of central pool seats for medical education, allocated annually by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

