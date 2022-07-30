Gurugram: A 15-year-old boy has died in Haryana’s Gurugram under suspicious circumstances on Friday after falling off the seventh floor of a building where he lived. The police, investigating the mysterious death of the deceased youth, who was a student of Class 10, are still clueless about the circumstances leading to his death. According to police, it was still unclear whether the boy, a resident of Sector 45, fell accidently or died by suicide by jumping from the common balcony on the floor.Also Read - 15-Year-Old Boy Falls To Death From Seventh Floor Of Building In Gurgaon

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has filed a written complaint to police saying that they do not suspect any foul play in the incident.

Prima Facie

According to the police, the boy came out from his flat with a school bag around 8.30am on Friday, and fell from the balcony under suspicious circumstances. Also Read - Couple Attacked by Bouncers at Ghamroj Toll Plaza on Gurugram-Sohna Road

The security guard and other residents gathered at the spot after hearing the thud. The injured boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. “The deceased boy’s family told the police that the deceased was getting ready around 7 a.m. on Friday for his school but later from the ground floor of the apartment someone informed the family that the boy has fallen. The parents of the deceased even do not want further proceedings into the matter,” a police officer said.

Police took the body in custody and kept it in the mortuary. The body was handed over to the victim’s family after an autopsy.

The cause behind the death is not ascertained yet and no note written by the boy has been recovered, police said.

Investigation On In Matter

The was a student of Delhi Public School and a native of Kerala, who lived with his family on the seventh floor flat. His elder brother is a student of class XII in the same school. Police has initiated proceeding into his death under Section 174 of the CrPC.

“We cannot immediately confirm if it’s suicide or an accidental death. The family of the deceased has neither blamed anyone for the death nor raised any doubt that he could take the extreme step. Further probe is on”, said Inspector Satish Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 40 police station.

