Gurgaon: A 15-year-old boy fell to his death from the seventh floor of a building in Sector 45, Gurgaon. The boy came out from his flat with a school bag at around 8:30AM and fell from the common balcony of the floor. As per police reports, the cause of his fall is still unknown. The security guard and other residents gathered at the spot after hearing the thud. The injured boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Haryana Govt Announces Free Bus Services For Women on Aug 10, 11

It is unclear whether it was a suicide or the boy was pushed, the police said. Police took the body in custody and kept it in the mortuary. The post-mortem will be conducted after arrival of the boy’s father. Also Read - Gurgaon: Man Held For Raping Taiwanese Woman on Pretext of Marrying Her

The cause behind the death is not ascertained yet and no note written by the boy has been recovered, police said.The boy hailed from Kerala. His elder brother is a student of Class 12 in the same school. Also Read - Delhi Likely To Face Traffic Snarls On Tuesday As Kanwariyas Return | Details Inside

“We cannot immediately confirm if it’s suicide or an accidental death. The family of the deceased has neither blamed anyone for the death nor raised any doubt that he could take the extreme step. Further probe is on”, said Inspector Satish Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 40 police station.