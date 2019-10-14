New Delhi: After a 15-year-old girl died in Delhi after her 22-week pregnancy was illegally terminated, one person has been arrested in the case. The matter came to light on Friday evening when the girl was brought in a serious condition to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where she died shortly after.

Police official Deepak Purohit said: “The girl was alive when she was brought to the hospital. We didn’t find the traces of fetus. We suspect that there was an attempt to terminate her pregnancy outside the hospital, maybe at home or some other place. We are trying to find out the location.”

Upon investigation, it was found out that the girl was a school-dropout who lived with her parents in west Delhi’s Naraina. She had got acquainted with another minor boy, who lived in the same building. A few months ago, the accused lured her on the pretext of having lunch and raped her. When her parents found out about her pregnancy, they asked the accused to marry her, but his family refused. Failing to reach a consensus, it was then decided to abort the foetus. However, complications arose because the foetus was more than 22-weeks old.

When the police started to ask around, it was found out that the boy, who claimed to be a moron was actually 19-years-old. A case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

The police is now trying to ascertain the circumstances of the termination of the pregnancy which led to her death. The girl’s parents and the youth’s father have been detained for questioning. More things will get clear when the post-mortem report is done on Monday.