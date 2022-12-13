Top Recommended Stories
15-year-old Girl Throws Her Newborn From Building’s Roof In Gujarat, Says She Was Raped
A 15-year-old girl allegedly threw her newborn baby from the roof of a two-storey building moments after the girl was born, killing her.
Gujarat: A 15-year-old girl allegedly threw her newborn baby from the roof of a two-storey building moments after the girl was born, killing her. Police said, “She told us that a friend living nearby had raped her in her house when she was alone.” On the basis of the girl’s statement, the police have identified the suspect and are questioning him.
