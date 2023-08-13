Home

15-Yr-Old Abducted On Way To School, Gang-Raped In Hotel In Haryana’s Rohtak, 3 Held

The accused kidnapped the teenage girl while she was on her way to school and drove her to a hotel where the men took turns to rape her.

Representational Image

Chandigarh: In a disturbing incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted on her way to school in Haryana’s Rohtak district, lumped into a car, and later gang-raped in a nearby hotel. The incident took place on Friday, police said today, adding that three suspects involved in the case have been arrested while a manhunt has been launched to nab the fourth accused.

A senior police official said that on Friday, the accused kidnapped the teenage girl while she was on her way to school. She was taken away in a car to a hotel where the men took turns to rape her, Sampla Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rakesh Kumar told news agency PTI.

The officer said three accused involved in the case have been arrested while the fourth suspect, reportedly the car’s driver, is still at large and a search is underway to nab him. The accused are aged between 21 and 32 years, he said.

Police said a case has been registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

Giving details, the DSP said one of the accused was known to the girl and it was he who blocked her way while she was going to school, adding that the accused men threatened her with dire consequences if she raised an alarm.

The girl had contacted her family from the hotel after which a police complaint was lodged. The girl was hospitalised after the incident, police said.

Opposition slams government, demands strict action

Meanwhile, former Haryana chief minister and leader of the opposition in the assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Sunday demanded strict action against the culprits. Police should act with sensitivity and promptness in the matter, he said.

In a statement, the Congress leader said the government should ensure speedy justice to the victim through a fast-track court.

Hooda asked Congress’ Rohtak MLA BB Batra to extend all possible help to the victim’s family.

Batra met the victim at the hospital and also talked to members of her family. He assured them of all possible help.

He said the victim is extremely traumatised and needs counselling along with treatment.

Hooda, meanwhile, claimed that crimes against women are continuously rising in the state. “NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) statistics show that four to five rape cases and a dozen kidnapping cases are registered every day in Haryana,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

