New Delhi: The Lucknow Police has filed three separate FIRs, against 150 people in total, in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests taking place at the city’s iconic ‘Ghanta Ghar‘ (Clock Tower). The protests, inspired by the ongoing Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests in the national capital, continued on Tuesday after beginning Friday night.

Among those to have been booked by the police are Sumaiyya Rana and Faujia Rana, who are daughters of known poet Munawwar Rana. The FIRs were lodged Sunday night for violation of Section 144 of the CrPC, assault or criminal force to deter public servant etc. As in the case of Shaheen Bagh, the Clock Tower protest was started by women, who were just 50 in number when they started the stir. The numbers, have now, however, swelled to thousands as more women and children have joined in.

On Saturday, the police were accused of taking away blankets and food items meant for the protesters, the videos of which went viral on social media. The police later released a statement dismissing the allegations, urging people ‘not to spread rumours’ but added that blankets were seized after due process.’

In a related development, another anti-CAA stir began at Ujariaon in the city’s Gomti Nagar, with 15 women staging a sit-in near a dargah in the area, holding placards showing slogans against the CAA, as well as the National Register of Citizens.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a pro-CAA rally in the city today.