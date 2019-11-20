New Delhi: As many as 150 Indians were deported from the United States for either violating visa norms or illegally entering America, a PTI report stated. They reportedly came by a special flight via Bangladesh and landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The special aircraft carrying them landed at the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport at 6 AM, an official said.

As of now, the paperwork with the immigration department is underway.

“All the approximately 150 Indians are at the terminal and paperwork with the immigration department is underway,” the airport official said. The official added that they should start coming out of the airport “one by one” after 11 am.

These Indians have either violated their visa norms or were illegal immigrants.

In a similar incident on October 18, Mexico’s migration authorities had deported 311 Indians, including a woman, from various parts of the country. The move from the country came after US President Donald Trump in June threatened tariffs on all Mexican imports if the country did not put a check on people entering America through Mexico’s borders. Following the threat from the US, Mexico agreed to tighten security on the border.

“This was carried out, thanks to the excellent communication and coordination with the Embassy of that Asian country, with which the recognition and return of these citizens was worked, under strict adherence to the Migration Law and its Regulations,” the National Migration Institute (INM) had said in a release.