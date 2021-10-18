New Delhi: All three unions of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences held an hour-long protest against the hospital administration on Monday, and have threatened to go on strike if their pending demands are not considered by the administration.Also Read - Rajasthan Road Transport Union to go on Strike on Oct 27 Over 11 Pending Demands

Earlier, AIIMS Nurses Union Harish Kajla, along with the two Presidents of the Unions, KU's Satyaprakash Kalia, and OA's Ajit Singh have submitted a joint memorandum to the AIIMS Director informing about the indefinite strike to be commenced from October 25.

The AIIMS unions, comprising about 15,000 of the AIIMS Employees Union, the AIIMS Nurses Union, and the Officers Association of AIIMS, said that it was a symbolic protest but they will go on strike from October 25 if their demands, assured after the 2020 strike are not fulfilled.

This is likely to cause problems to thousands of patients undergoing treatment at the AIIMS. “To show our strength to the AIIMS administration, hundreds of employees of the three union held a symbolic protest today and raised slogans against the AIIMS administration,” AIIMS Nurses Union President Harish Kajla said.

He said that the nursing officers and nurses were assured by the government after the strike in December last year that all demands would be discussed and problems would be resolved but nothing has happened yet. Apart from separate issues of the three unions, there are also some common issues they are demanding redress from the administration, he added.

Officers Union President Ajit Kumar said that the AIIMS administration has not fulfilled any of their demands so far. He said that despite being a central employee, only 10 per cent of employers’ contribution is being given to the nurses in the NPS scheme.

The association’s other demands include the review of the AIIMS’s contribution to a national pension scheme, with the union leader claiming that other government offices contribute 14 per cent in the NPS, but AIIMS offers only 10 per cent in the scheme for employees.

He said that they have been demanding a cadre review for a long. Ajit Kumar also said that the AIIMS administration will be responsible for any loss and damage caused by the unions’ strike. Earlier, KU President Kalia, “We are not asking anything extra but to implement what regulation 35 of the parliamentary act of AIIMS has given us.”

(With Inputs From IANS)