157 Polling Booths Managed By Women, 37 By Persons With Disabilities in Himachal

On polling day, around 157 booths were managed by women and 37 by persons with disabilities for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

More than 150 polling booths in Himachal Pradesh were handled by women.

New Delhi: As many as 157 polling booths across Himachal Pradesh are being managed entirely by women on the polling day of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. As part of its firm commitment towards gender equality and constructive participation of women in the electoral process, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, “157 polling stations across the state are being managed solely by women staff. In Hamirpur district, a creche facility has also been made available so that women with children do not have to face any issues.”

He further said that there are 56,000 Persons with Disabilities(PwD) voters in Himachal. “We have made a lot of arrangements for them. Around 37 polling stations are being managed solely by PWD staff. This is a tool of their employment which we wanted to display,” the CEC said.

ELDERLY PAVING WAY FOR THE YOUTH

Kumar further hailed the elderly voters of the state. “I salute 1.2 lakh voters in the state who are above 80 years of age. Drawing inspiration from them, youth gets the opportunity to go ahead. We pay tribute to the late Shyam Saran Negi, it will be a fitting tribute to him to cast votes in large numbers,” he added.

Voters across the state queued up outside 7,881 polling booths on Saturday to elect a new state government. There are 55,92,828 electors who can cast their votes till 5 pm today will decide the fate of 412 candidates who are in the fray. Out of the total number of electorates, 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 third-gender. This time, the representation of woman candidates is 24.

The counting of votes will be done on December 8. In 2017, BJP swept the Himachal polls, bagging 44 of the total 68 seats while Congress managed to get just 21 seats.