Independence Day 2022: India’s 75th Independence Day is just around the corner, and preparations to celebrate the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is going on in full swing. Hence, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, let’s revisit some significant and historical elements that represent India. Speaking of significant elements that represent India, one of the important symbol is the Ashoka Chakra seen on the Indian National flag rendered in a navy blue colour on a white background.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: 10 Crucial Facts About India's National Anthem
Here are some interesting facts about the Ashoka Chakra:
- The Ashoka Chakra is a depiction of the Dharmachakra – a wheel represented with 24 spokes.
- The Ashoka Chakra features in the middle of the tricolour, and has twenty-four spokes. It was adopted on July 22, 1947.
- Ashoka Chakra is also called the wheel of duty.
- The most visible use of the Ashoka Chakra today is at the centre of the Flag of India where it is rendered in a navy blue colour on a white background, replacing the symbol of charkha (spinning wheel) of the pre-independence versions of the flag.
- The idea of the spinning wheel or the Chakra was put forth by Lala Hansraj, and Gandhi commissioned Pingali Venkayya to design a flag on a red and green banner.
- The wheel is called the Ashoka Chakra because it appears on a number of edicts of Ashoka, the most prominent among which is the Lion Capital of Ashoka.
- Each spoke on the chakra symbolises one principle of life and also the twenty-four hours in the day, which is why it is also called the ‘Wheel of Time’.
- The chakra was modelled after the ‘wheel of dharma,’ a religious motif from Hinduism, Jainism, and especially Buddhism.
- But, later the makers of the flag instead attributed a meaning to each spoke — each represented a value that India would use to progress in the world.
- Some of the twenty-four principles that the spokes represent are — love, courage, patience, self-sacrifice, truthfulness, righteousness, spiritual knowledge, morality, welfare, industry, faith and prosperity, among others.