Independence Day 2022: India’s 75th Independence Day is just around the corner, and preparations to celebrate the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is going on in full swing. Hence, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, let’s revisit some significant and historical elements that represent India. Speaking of significant elements that represent India, one of the important symbol is the Ashoka Chakra seen on the Indian National flag rendered in a navy blue colour on a white background.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: 10 Crucial Facts About India's National Anthem

Here are some interesting facts about the Ashoka Chakra: