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Tamil Nadu blast: 16 dead, several injured at firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu blast: 16 dead, several injured at firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu

A massive blast at a firecrackers unit in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar has claimed at least 16 lives.

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Tamil Nadu blast: In a shocking development from India’s South, at least 16 people have died and 6 others have sustained injuries in a massive explosion at a fireworks factory in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar. As per media reports, the blast occurred when about 30 workers were engaged in routine manufacturing related processes at the firecrackers unit at Kattanarpatti near here. Also, portions of the building collapsed too, under the impact, leading to more destruction. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent Tamil Nadu factory blast.

“So far, 8 bodies have been recovered from the site,” a fire and rescue department official confirmed to ANI, adding that operation to rescue people feared trapped inside is ongoing.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin expresses condolences

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin expressed condolences and instructed the District Collector to coordinate all necessary assistance.

“The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanapatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I have requested the esteemed Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families. Upon learning of this, I have contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance.”

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Massive explosion at fireworks factory

On April 13, a massive explosion occurred at a fireworks factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. The the blast took place at an Excel fireworks factory in Madathupatti near Sattur.ead, several injured at firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu.

Fire and rescue services personnel from nearby towns, including Sivakasi, Sattur and Virudhunagar, rushed to the site immediately after receiving information about the incident. Firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour before bringing it under control, allowing rescue teams to begin operations inside the heavily damaged premises.

Authorities described the rescue effort as challenging, with several victims trapped under debris. Teams worked painstakingly to retrieve bodies from the rubble. While early reports indicated 14 fatalities, the death toll later rose to 18 as more bodies were recovered during the search operations.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, and their condition is being closely monitored.

(With ANI inputs)

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