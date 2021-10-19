Dehradun: Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the third consecutive day has wreaked havoc in the state. According to the latest updates, 16 people have been killed so far, while the entire area of Ramgarh’s Talla has been submerged. The Uttarakhand government has urged the Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves. The incessant rains have led to chaos and disaster across the hilly state, with flooded roads and buildings, destroyed bridges, and overflowing water bodies leaving locals and tourists stranded – some in remote and dangerous locations.Also Read - Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert for 11 Districts as Downpour Continues to Wreak Havoc

Chief Minister Dhami has assured that three Army helicopters will soon arrive to assist in relief and rescue operations underway in the state. Two of these helicopters will be sent to Nainital and one to the Garhwal region to rescue people stranded at different points, he said. The CM, however, asked people not to panic, saying all necessary steps are being taken to evacuate them to safety. He also reiterated his appeal to Chardham yatris to stay where they are and not to resume their journeys before the weather improved. Also Read - Nainital's Iconic Mall Road And Naina Devi Temple Flooded Due to Copious Rainfall | WATCH VIDEO

Here are the 10 major updates:

According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, around 100 people were stuck at Lemon Tree Resort located at Ramnagar-Ranikhet route. All of them are safe & process to rescue them is on. Water from Kosi River entered the resort after the river overflowed, blocking the route to the resort. Kedarnath and Badrinath-bound pilgrims have been asked not to proceed on their journey till the weather improves. Most of the pilgrims on way to Badrinath are staying in Joshimath and Chamoli, Chamoli district disaster management officer N K Joshi said. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducts an aerial survey of areas impacted by heavy rains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been briefed on the current situation in the state. Houses, bridges have been damaged at many places in the state. Three helicopters to be deployed for rescue operations. India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state and heavy rainfall has been predicted for the next few days. Airforce choppers to be deployed at Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar to step up the ongoing rescue operations, says disaster management department secretary. Around 4,000 yatris out of a total of 6,000 in Kedarnath on Sunday have returned while the rest are lodged in safe locations. Pilgrims headed for Yamunotri have been asked to stay in Badkot and Jankichatti, whereas those en route to Gangotri have been asked to stay in Harsil, Bhatwari and Maneri, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit told PTI. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel had a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to provide necessary assistance to the pilgrims from Gujarat who are stranded there due to natural calamity and rains in Uttarakhand.

