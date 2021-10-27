Kullu: At least 16 houses were gutted and around 150 people were rendered homeless after a massive fire broke out at a village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Wednesday,. Giving further details, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said that person has been injured in the fire incident which took place in Malana village at 1.28 AM.Also Read - Over 5 Dead, Many Injured in Fire at Firecracker Shop in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi, Govt Announces Compensation

Personnel of 2nd Battalion ITBP in firefighting after fire broke out at Malana village in Kullu District, HP early this morning. 12 houses made of wood have been destroyed in the Fire.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/vfqJZ4imRQ — Ajay Banyal (@iAjay_Banyal) October 27, 2021

Expressing anguish, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, "The fire incident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is very painful. I extend my sympathies to all the families who have suffered in this tragedy in the historic Malana village. The state government and local administration are engaged in relief and rescue work with alacrity."

हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू में हुआ अग्निकांड अत्यंत दुखद है। ऐतिहासिक मलाणा गांव में हुई इस त्रासदी के सभी पीड़ित परिवारों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। राज्य सरकार और स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत और बचाव के काम में पूरी तत्परता से जुटे हैं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also expressed grief over the fire tragedy and said the administration is engaged in rescue work.

“Deeply saddened by the damage caused by the fire in Malana village of Himachal Pradesh. I express my sympathy to all the villagers whose houses were damaged in this accident. The state government and administration are engaged in the rescue work with full dedication,” Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

A fire that broke out at about 3:30 am in Malan village, Kullu this morning is under control; 12 to 15 houses were fully burned and 1 was injured. Relief items to be distributed to the affected families: #HimachalPradesh State Emergency Operation Centre

In the meantime, Thakur has directed the district administration to provide relief and rehabilitation to the affected families. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg, along with other officers, visited the spot and supervised the relief work.

